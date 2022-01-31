COVID-19 cases rise among Olympic personnel arriving in Beijing

Eight athletes or team officials were among 28 people who had tested positive on arrival at the airport on Sunday.

About 3,000 athletes, along with coaches, officials, referees, federation delegates and media are expected for the Games, due to run from Feb 4 to 21.

The "closed loop" will allow them to move between accommodation and Olympic venues on official transport but they are not allowed out to move freely in public.

In contrast to many countries seeking to live with COVID-19, China has isolated itself with a zero-tolerance policy, cancelling nearly all international flights.

An opinion piece in the People’s Daily - the ruling Communist Party's official newspaper - praised the work done to prepare for the Games and battle the spread of the virus.

"The epidemic and control measures of the Beijing Winter Olympics are the epitome of China’s successful experience in fighting the epidemic, and are also a focused demonstration of China’s spirit and China’s strength."

Olympic athletes and others must fly directly into the city on charter flights. Everyone involved in the Games, including media and staff, is also being tested daily.

POSITIVE TESTS

Athletes, however, have also been testing positive prior to their arrival in Beijing, with the world's leading women's ski jumper, Marita Kramer of Austria, rescheduling her departure in an effort to get healthy in time for her competition.

Kramer, who leads the women's overall World Cup standings ahead of Germany's Katharina Althaus and topped the podium in eight of her last 11 competitions, tested positive in Willingen, Germany, the last competition ahead of the Games.

"Officials are at the moment working on a time plan in order to make it possible for the World Cup leader to take part in the Olympic Games in Beijing," the Austrian ski federation said.

Kramer has no symptoms and no other team member tested positive.

There was, however, good news for the Australian curling team after one of its athletes returned two negative tests following an initial positive in the Chinese capital on Sunday.

Curler Tahli Gill and teammate Dean Hewitt had been in isolation for two days after Tahli tested positive at Beijing airport. The pair voiced relief that the ordeal was over.

"We have treated this time as a rest day and a time to really focus on our Olympic goals," they said in a statement.