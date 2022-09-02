China approves Livzon Pharma's COVID-19 vaccine, among first new products in more than a year

BEIJING: China granted emergency use authorisation to Livzon Pharmaceutical Group's COVID-19 vaccine as a booster, the firm said on Friday (Sep 2), marking one of the two new products against the disease the country cleared in more than a year.

Livzon's vaccine, if rolled out to the public, would widen booster options for China's 1.4 billion population, of which 90 per cent have been vaccinated and nearly 60 per cent received a booster dose.

Most people in China have been injected with the inactivated vaccines from Sinovac or Sinopharm for primary vaccination, among seven domestically developed shots the country approved for use between 2020 and 2021.

Data showed that other vaccines, ranging from foreign mRNA products produced by Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna to domestic non-inactivated candidates, elicited higher antibody readings against the Omicron variant as a mix-and-match booster compared with using a third Sinovac or Sinopharm dose.