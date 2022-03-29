Empty shelves and anxiety as Shanghai COVID-19 cases surge

SHANGHAI: Shanghai recorded a steep climb in COVID-19 cases on Tuesday (Mar 29) as spreading anxiety in the Chinese city of about 25 million prompted panic buying at supermarkets.

Millions endured a second day of lockdown after authorities effectively split the country's biggest urban area in two,with residents of the city's eastern half confined to their homes for four days and subjected to mandatory testing.

China reported 6,886 domestic COVID-19 cases nationwide on Tuesday, with more than 4,400 of them detected in Shanghai, now the centre of the country's worst COVID-19 outbreak since the early days of the pandemic.

Images showed some supermarket shelves in the city emptied of all goods.

"After being unable to grab any groceries this morning, I went back to sleep, and all I dreamt about was buying food at the supermarket," one user wrote on China's Twitter-like Weibo platform.

"I'd never have thought that society today would be worried over buying groceries."