China to fully resume travel with Hong Kong, Macao on Feb 6
Pre-departure COVID-19 tests will no longer be required.
HONG KONG: Cross-border travel between mainland China, Hong Kong and Macao will fully resume from Feb 6, dropping existing quotas and scrapping a mandatory COVID-19 test that was required before travelling.
Group tours between China and its two special administrative regions would resume, while the number of customs checkpoints open will return to pre-pandemic levels, China's Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office announced on Friday (Feb 3).
More details are expected at a press conference at 11am local time by Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee.
Even after China reopened its borders to the world on Jan 8, a quota system and COVID-19 testing requirement remained for travellers between the mainland and Hong Kong. Three of Hong Kong's border checkpoints - the Lo Wu, Lok Ma Chau and Heung Yuen Wai control points – have not yet reopened.
China's announcement came a day after Hong Kong's leader unveiled a promotion campaign that will include 500,000 free flights to lure visitors, businesses and investors back to the financial hub after more than three years of tough COVID-19 curbs.
The "Hello Hong Kong" campaign would show the city was open for tourism and was aimed at boosting business and investment in the Chinese special administrative region, said Lee.
BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments
Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic: https://cna.asia/telegram