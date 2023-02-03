China to fully resume travel with Hong Kong, Macao on Feb 6

HONG KONG: Cross-border travel between mainland China, Hong Kong and Macao will fully resume from Feb 6, dropping existing quotas and scrapping a mandatory COVID-19 test that was required before travelling.

Group tours between China and its two special administrative regions would resume, while the number of customs checkpoints open will return to pre-pandemic levels, China's Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office announced on Friday (Feb 3).

More details are expected at a press conference at 11am local time by Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee.

Even after China reopened its borders to the world on Jan 8, a quota system and COVID-19 testing requirement remained for travellers between the mainland and Hong Kong. Three of Hong Kong's border checkpoints - the Lo Wu, Lok Ma Chau and Heung Yuen Wai control points – have not yet reopened.

China's announcement came a day after Hong Kong's leader unveiled a promotion campaign that will include 500,000 free flights to lure visitors, businesses and investors back to the financial hub after more than three years of tough COVID-19 curbs.

The "Hello Hong Kong" campaign would show the city was open for tourism and was aimed at boosting business and investment in the Chinese special administrative region, said Lee.