Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

China to fully resume travel with Hong Kong, Macao on Feb 6
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

China to fully resume travel with Hong Kong, Macao on Feb 6

Pre-departure COVID-19 tests will no longer be required. 

China to fully resume travel with Hong Kong, Macao on Feb 6

Passengers arrive at West Kowloon High-Speed Train Station Terminus on the first day of the resumption of rail service to mainland China. (Photo: Reuters/Tyrone Siu)

03 Feb 2023 10:01AM (Updated: 03 Feb 2023 10:45AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG: Cross-border travel between mainland China, Hong Kong and Macao will fully resume from Feb 6, dropping existing quotas and scrapping a mandatory COVID-19 test that was required before travelling.

Group tours between China and its two special administrative regions would resume, while the number of customs checkpoints open will return to pre-pandemic levels, China's Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office announced on Friday (Feb 3).

More details are expected at a press conference at 11am local time by Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee.

Even after China reopened its borders to the world on Jan 8, a quota system and COVID-19 testing requirement remained for travellers between the mainland and Hong Kong. Three of Hong Kong's border checkpoints - the Lo Wu, Lok Ma Chau and Heung Yuen Wai control points – have not yet reopened.

China's announcement came a day after Hong Kong's leader unveiled a promotion campaign that will include 500,000 free flights to lure visitors, businesses and investors back to the financial hub after more than three years of tough COVID-19 curbs.

The "Hello Hong Kong" campaign would show the city was open for tourism and was aimed at boosting business and investment in the Chinese special administrative region, said Lee. 

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Agencies/zl

Related Topics

COVID-19 China Hong Kong Macao

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.