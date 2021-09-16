China fully vaccinates more than 1 billion people against COVID-19

BEIJING: China has fully vaccinated more than one billion people against the coronavirus - 71 per cent of its population - official figures showed Thursday (Sep 16).

The country had mostly curbed the virus within its borders but is racing to get the vast majority of its population vaccinated as a new outbreak takes hold in the southeast.

"As of Sep 15, 2.16 billion vaccine doses have been administered nationwide," said National Health Commission spokesman Mi Feng at a press briefing.

Chinese health authorities said late last month that 890 million people in China had been fully vaccinated and two billion doses administered.