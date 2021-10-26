Logo
China locks down city of 4 million over COVID-19 outbreak
A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of COVID-19 walks by a note which highlights the one-way policy on a street as a measure of pandemic control in Lanzhou, in north-west China's Gansu province, on Oct 25, 2021. (File photo: AP/Chinatopix)

26 Oct 2021 04:02PM (Updated: 26 Oct 2021 04:02PM)
BEIJING: China placed a city of 4 million people under lockdown on Tuesday (Oct 26) in a bid to stamp out a domestic COVID-19 spike, with residents told not to leave home except in emergencies.

The restrictions came as China reported 29 new domestic infections - including six cases in Lanzhou, the provincial capital of north-western Gansu province.

Officials in Lanzhou said that the "entry and exit of residents" would be strictly controlled and limited to trips for essential supplies or medical treatment.

"All types of residential communities are to implement closed management," authorities said in a statement.

The latest rules come on top of strict stay-at-home orders imposed on tens of thousands in northern China, with access to tourist sites already limited and residents advised not to leave the city unless necessary.

China's latest outbreak has been linked to the contagious Delta variant, with the tally from the latest spread exceeding 100 cases over the past week.

Health officials have warned that more infections may emerge as testing is ramped up in the coming days to fight the outbreak, which has been linked to a group of domestic tourists.

Source: AFP/kg

