China locks down city of 4 million over COVID-19 outbreak

BEIJING: China placed a city of 4 million people under lockdown on Tuesday (Oct 26) in a bid to stamp out a domestic COVID-19 spike, with residents told not to leave home except in emergencies.

The restrictions came as China reported 29 new domestic infections - including six cases in Lanzhou, the provincial capital of north-western Gansu province.

Officials in Lanzhou said that the "entry and exit of residents" would be strictly controlled and limited to trips for essential supplies or medical treatment.

"All types of residential communities are to implement closed management," authorities said in a statement.