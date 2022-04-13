Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

No relaxation of COVID-19 measures for China, says President Xi
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

No relaxation of COVID-19 measures for China, says President Xi

No relaxation of COVID-19 measures for China, says President Xi

A volunteer uses a megaphone to talk to residents at an apartment building in Shanghai, China on Apr 12, 2022. (Photo: Chen Jianli/Xinhua via AP)

13 Apr 2022 07:30PM (Updated: 13 Apr 2022 07:47PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING: China must not relax COVID-19 control and prevention measures, President Xi Jinping said during a visit to the southern island of Hainan on Wednesday (Apr 13), state radio reported.

His comments came as China's commercial capital, Shanghai, reported more than 25,000 new cases. It is under huge pressure to contain China's biggest COVID-19 outbreak since the coronavirus was first discovered in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Xi said China must continue with its strict "dynamic COVID clearance" policy, while striving to minimise the impact of COVID-19 measures on the economy and society, state radio reported.

Related:

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/ic

Related Topics

COVID-19 China

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us