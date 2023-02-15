Chinese provinces spent at least US$51.6 billion on COVID-19 curbs in 2022

BEIJING: Chinese provinces spent at least 352 billion yuan (US$51.6 billion) on COVID-19 containment in 2022, according to annual budget reports from local governments, adding strains to provincial finances in a year when economic growth slowed.

Of China's 31 provinces, regions and municipalities, at least 20 have disclosed their expenditure on fighting the pandemic in 2022, with rich provinces spending the most.

China's biggest provincial economy, Guangdong in the south, spent 71.14 billion yuan last year, including vaccinations, PCR testing and subsidies for medical staff. The figure, the largest among the 20 provincial economies, was up 56.8 per cent from COVID-related spending in 2021 and more than double 2020's spending.

That sent the total counter-pandemic spending of the economic powerhouse to 146.8 billion yuan over the past three years.

When China reopened its borders on Jan 8 after three years of sticking to a strict "zero-COVID" regime, state media Xinhua News Agency reported that "it has become difficult to eliminate the coronavirus, and the social costs and price of COVID prevention and control were rising".