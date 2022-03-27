Logo
China reports 1,254 new COVID-19 cases

Staff in personal protective equipment work by a barrier of an area under lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Shanghai on Mar 26, 2022. (File photo: Reuters/Aly Song)

27 Mar 2022 10:22AM (Updated: 27 Mar 2022 10:22AM)
BEIJING: Mainland China reported 1,254 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday (Mar 26), the national health authority said on Sunday, down from 1,335 a day earlier.

Of the new cases, 1,217 were locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said, down from 1,280 a day earlier.

The new local cases were mostly in the north-eastern province of Jilin, which reported 1,071 new infections.

Across China, the total number of new asymptomatic cases, which authorities classify separately from symptomatic cases, rose to 4,448 from 4,430.

The financial hub of Shanghai accounted for nearly 60 per cent of the new asymptomatic infections, with 2,631 cases. Jilin, under lockdown, reported 1,007 new asymptomatic cases.

There were no deaths reported on Mar 26, leaving the death toll at 4,638. As of Mar 26, mainland China had confirmed 143,240 cases of COVID-19.

Source: Reuters/kg

