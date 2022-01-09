Logo
Asia

China reports 165 new COVID-19 cases, Omicron cases reported in Tianjin
People wearing protective masks walk on a street in Shanghai on Jan 4, 2022. (File photo: Reuters/Aly Song)

09 Jan 2022 11:04AM (Updated: 09 Jan 2022 11:04AM)
SHENZHEN: China reported 165 confirmed COVID-19 cases for Saturday (Jan 8), up from 159 a day earlier, its health authority said on Sunday.

Of the new infections, 92 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared to 95 a day earlier.

Most of the new local cases were in Henan and Shaanxi provinces.

At least two local cases found in the northern coastal city of Tianjin, which shares a border with the capital city Beijing, were caused by the Omicron variant, state television reported on Sunday. The city has begun testing nearly all of its 14 million residents.

China also reported 46 new asymptomatic cases, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, compared with 52 a day earlier.

There were no new fatalities, leaving the death toll at 4,636. Mainland China had 103,619 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Saturday.

Source: Reuters/kg

