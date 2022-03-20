China reports 1,737 new COVID-19 cases

SHANGHAI: Mainland China reported 1,737 new COVID-19 cases for Saturday (Mar 19), down from 2,228 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Sunday.

Of the new cases, 1,656 were locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said in a statement, compared with 2,157 a day earlier. The remaining 81 cases were imported infections.

In the north-eastern province of Jilin, there were 1,191 new cases.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 2,316 from 1,823 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 130,199, while the death toll stands at 4,638.

On Saturday, mainland China reported its first COVID-19 deaths in more than a year.