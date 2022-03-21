Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Shanghai's Disney resort shut amid record daily local COVID-19 infections
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Shanghai's Disney resort shut amid record daily local COVID-19 infections

Shanghai's Disney resort shut amid record daily local COVID-19 infections

People wearing protective masks visit a shopping area in Shanghai on Jan 21, 2022. (File photo: Reuters/Aly Song)

21 Mar 2022 09:31AM (Updated: 21 Mar 2022 10:25AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SHANGHAI: China's financial hub of Shanghai reported on Monday (Mar 21) a record daily surge in local COVID-19 infections as authorities scrambled to test residents and rein in the Omicron variant, while the Disney resort closed until further notice.

Shanghai reported 24 new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases with confirmed symptoms for Sunday and another 734 local asymptomatic infections, official data showed on Monday.

It is the fourth consecutive day of increase in Shanghai's local asymptomatic infections.

Although its tally of infections is tiny by global standards, Shanghai has quickly followed China's policy of "dynamic clearance", shutting schools and testing residential compounds in the effort to limit the spread of the virus.

The Shanghai Disney Resort will close from Monday until further notice, officials said on Sunday, citing the COVID-19 situation.

Related:

Including Shanghai infections, mainland China reported a total of 1,947 new locally transmitted cases with confirmed symptoms on Sunday, data from the National Health Commission showed, up from 1,656 a day earlier.

The number of new local asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, stood at 2,384 up from 2,177 a day earlier. The death toll was unchanged at 4,638, with no new deaths.

By Sunday, mainland China had reported 132,226 cases with confirmed symptoms, both among locals and arrivals from outside.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/kg

Related Topics

COVID-19 China

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us