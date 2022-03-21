Shanghai's Disney resort shut amid record daily local COVID-19 infections

SHANGHAI: China's financial hub of Shanghai reported on Monday (Mar 21) a record daily surge in local COVID-19 infections as authorities scrambled to test residents and rein in the Omicron variant, while the Disney resort closed until further notice.

Shanghai reported 24 new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases with confirmed symptoms for Sunday and another 734 local asymptomatic infections, official data showed on Monday.

It is the fourth consecutive day of increase in Shanghai's local asymptomatic infections.

Although its tally of infections is tiny by global standards, Shanghai has quickly followed China's policy of "dynamic clearance", shutting schools and testing residential compounds in the effort to limit the spread of the virus.

The Shanghai Disney Resort will close from Monday until further notice, officials said on Sunday, citing the COVID-19 situation.