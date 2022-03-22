Shanghai's local asymptomatic COVID-19 cases climb to 5th straight daily record

The infection uptick is small compared with those in many outbreaks overseas, but comes as Shanghai bids to double-down on efforts to follow China's "dynamic-clearance" policy that aims to curb each flare-up, continuing the city's mass testing scheme block by block after having completed more than 30 million tests.

Including Shanghai infections, mainland China reported on Monday 2,281 new locally transmitted cases with confirmed symptoms, the NHC said, compared with 1,947 a day earlier.

The majority of the new cases were found in the northeastern province of Jilin.

The number of new local asymptomatic cases stood at 2,313 compared with 2,384 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,638.

As of Mar 21, mainland China had reported 134,564 cases with confirmed symptoms, including both local infections and those arriving from outside the mainland.