Shanghai reports 355 new symptomatic, 5,298 new asymptomatic COVID-19 cases
A police officer in a protective suit keeps watch near a bridge leading to the Pudong area across the Huangpu river in Shanghai, China on Mar 28, 2022. (File photo: REUTERS/Aly Song)

31 Mar 2022 08:27AM (Updated: 31 Mar 2022 08:27AM)
SHANGHAI: China's financial hub of Shanghai reported 5,298 asymptomatic COVID-19 cases and 355 symptomatic cases for Mar 30, the city government said on its official WeChat account on Thursday (Mar 31).

That compared with 5,656 new asymptomatic cases and 326 new cases with symptoms reported a day earlier.

Shanghai on Sunday announced a two-stage lockdown of the city of 26 million people to carry out COVID-19 testing.

Source: Reuters/ic

