Shanghai residents question human cost of China's COVID-19 quarantines

SHANGHAI: Lu, 99, was a long-time resident at Shanghai's Donghai Elderly Care hospital, her loved ones secure that she was getting round-the-clock care at the city's largest such centre.

That was before COVID-19 struck China's biggest city last month, the country's worst outbreak of the pandemic, infecting multiple patients, doctors and care workers at the 1,800-bed facility.

Orderlies posted cries for help on social media, saying they were overwhelmed. Relatives told Reuters that there had been several deaths.

Lu, whose relatives asked that she be identified only by her surname, had coronary heart disease and high blood pressure. She caught COVID-19 and, though she had no symptoms, was being transferred to an isolation facility, her family was told on Mar 25.

She died there seven days later, the cause of death listed as her underlying medical conditions, her granddaughter said.

Among the questions she has about Lu's final days was why elderly patients had to be quarantined separately, away from the care workers most familiar with their conditions under China's quarantine rules.

Her frustrations reflect those of many with China's no-tolerance COVID-19 policy. Everyone testing positive must quarantine in specialised isolation sites, whether they show symptoms or not.

Shanghai has become a test case for the country's strict policy. Home quarantine is not an option and, until public outrage prompted a change, Shanghai was separating COVID-positive children from their parents.

From Mar 1 to Apr 9, China's financial hub reported about 180,000 locally transmitted infections, 96 per cent of which were asymptomatic. It reported no deaths for the period.

A Donghai staffer who answered the phone on Sunday (Apr 10) declined to answer questions, directing Reuters to another department, which did not respond to repeated calls.

Asked for comment, the Shanghai government sent a local media report with a first-person account of life at one of the quarantine centres. The unidentified author said he wanted to dispel fears that such sites were terrible, saying he received ample meals and medicine but recommending people bring earplugs and eye masks.

The authorities did not offer further comment.

The United States has raised concerns about China's COVID-19 approach, advising its citizens on Friday to reconsider travel to China "due to arbitrary enforcement of local laws and COVID-19 restrictions". Beijing dismissed the US concerns as "groundless accusations".