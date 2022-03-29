Shanghai reports record asymptomatic COVID-19 cases as lockdown enters second day

SHANGHAI: China's financial hub of Shanghai reported a record 4,381 asymptomatic COVID-19 cases and 96 symptomatic cases for Monday (Mar 28), the city government said on its official WeChat account on Tuesday.

This is an increase from the 3,450 new asymptomatic cases and 50 new cases with symptoms reported a day earlier.

Shanghai on Sunday announced a two-stage lockdown of the city of 26 million people to carry out COVID-19 testing over a nine-day period.

Overall, China reported 1,293 confirmed COVID-19 cases for Monday, the national health authority said on Tuesday, compared with 1,275 a day earlier.

Of the new cases, 1,228 were locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said, versus 1,219 a day earlier.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, stood at 5,758 compared with 5,134 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,638.

As of Monday, mainland China had confirmed 145,808 COVID-19 cases.