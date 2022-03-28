Shanghai reports record asymptomatic COVID-19 cases as lockdowns begin

SHANGHAI: China's financial hub of Shanghai reported a record 3,450 asymptomatic COVID-19 cases and 50 symptomatic cases on Sunday (Mar 27), the city government said on its official WeChat account on Monday.

That is an increase from the 2,631 new asymptomatic cases and 47 new cases with symptoms reported a day earlier.

Shanghai on Sunday announced a two-stage lockdown of the city of 26 million people to carry out COVID-19 testing over a nine-day period amid questions about the economic toll of China's “zero-COVID” strategy.

Shanghai's Pudong financial district and nearby areas will be locked down from early on Monday to Friday as citywide mass testing gets under way, the local government said.

In the second phase of the lockdown, the vast downtown area west of the Huangpu River that divides the city will then start its own five-day lockdown on Friday.

Residents will be required to stay home, and deliveries will be left at checkpoints to ensure that there is no contact with the outside world. Offices and all businesses not considered essential will be closed while public transport will be suspended.

Already, many communities within the city have been locked down, with their residents required to submit to multiple tests for COVID-19. And Shanghai’s Disney theme park is among the businesses that closed earlier.

American automaker Tesla is also suspending production at its Shanghai factory for four days, two people familiar with the matter said.

The company has notified its workers and suppliers of the move, the people said. Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.