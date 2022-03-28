Shanghai reports record asymptomatic COVID-19 cases as lockdowns begin

SHANGHAI: China's financial hub of Shanghai reported a record 3,450 asymptomatic COVID-19 cases and 50 symptomatic cases on Sunday (Mar 27), the city government said on its official WeChat account on Monday.
That is an increase from the 2,631 new asymptomatic cases and 47 new cases with symptoms reported a day earlier.
Shanghai on Sunday announced a two-stage lockdown of the city of 26 million people to carry out COVID-19 testing over a nine-day period amid questions about the economic toll of China's “zero-COVID” strategy.
Shanghai's Pudong financial district and nearby areas will be locked down from early on Monday to Friday as citywide mass testing gets under way, the local government said.
In the second phase of the lockdown, the vast downtown area west of the Huangpu River that divides the city will then start its own five-day lockdown on Friday.
Residents will be required to stay home, and deliveries will be left at checkpoints to ensure that there is no contact with the outside world. Offices and all businesses not considered essential will be closed while public transport will be suspended.
Already, many communities within the city have been locked down, with their residents required to submit to multiple tests for COVID-19. And Shanghai’s Disney theme park is among the businesses that closed earlier.
American automaker Tesla is also suspending production at its Shanghai factory for four days, two people familiar with the matter said.
The company has notified its workers and suppliers of the move, the people said. Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.
Overall, China reported 1,275 confirmed COVID-19 cases for Sunday, the national health authority said on Monday, compared with 1,254 a day earlier.
Of the new cases, 1,219 were locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said, versus 1,217 on Saturday.
The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, stood at 5,134 compared with 4,448 a day earlier.
There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,638.
As of Sunday, mainland China had confirmed 144,515 COVID-19 cases.
China has reported more than 56,000 of these infections nationwide this month, with a surge in the north-eastern province of Jilin accounting for most of them.
In response to its biggest outbreak in two years, China has continued to enforce what it calls the “dynamic zero-COVID" approach, calling that the most economical and effective prevention strategy against COVID-19.
