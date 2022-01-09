COVID-19 tests ordered for 14 million in China's Tianjin

SHANGHAI: The northern Chinese city of Tianjin on Sunday (Jan 9) advised its nearly 14 million people to stay home while it conducted mass COVID-19 testing after a spate of recent cases, including two caused by the Omicron variant, state-controlled media reported.

Tianjin emerged as a new area of concern after more than 20 COVID-19 cases were reported there in the last few days, most of them imported from abroad, according to the National Health Commission.

They include at least two cases of the Omicron variant, as well as 15 infections among elementary and middle school students, according to various state media reports.

The city near the capital Beijing launched its mass testing early on Sunday, advising residents to stay at or near home to be available for the community-level nucleic acid screening.

So far, however, no larger lockdown order was seen.

Chinese authorities have already been struggling with a larger outbreak centred on the north-western city of Xi'an that has sparked questioning of the country's zero-tolerance policy of strict lockdowns and immediate mass testing to curb outbreaks.

China, where the coronavirus was first detected in 2019, has thus far reported only a handful of Omicron cases.

Tianjin residents have been told that until they obtain a negative test result, they will not receive a "green" code on smartphone COVID-19-tracing apps that nearly all people in China are now required to present when using public transport and in other situations.

Tianjin is a major port city about 150km south-east of Beijing.