China's widening COVID-19 curbs exact mounting economic toll

SHANGHAI: China's top European business group warned on Wednesday (Apr 6) that its "zero-COVID" strategy was harming the attractiveness of Shanghai as a financial hub, echoing analysts voicing caution over the mounting economic toll of the country's coronavirus curbs.

China has for the past month been tackling multiple outbreaks with an elimination strategy that seeks to test, trace and centrally quarantine all positive COVID-19 cases.

Nomura estimated on Tuesday that a total of 23 Chinese cities have implemented either full or partial lockdowns, which collectively are home to an estimated 193 million people and contribute to 22 per cent of China's GDP.

The European Union Chamber of Commerce in China said that the strategy was causing growing difficulties transporting goods across provinces and through ports, harming factory output.

Chamber President Joerg Wuttke told a media roundtable that this would likely impact China's ability to export, which could eventually stoke inflation.

"In China, COVID is still associated as if it were the plague. I think there needs a bit more education from the Chinese authorities, to take the fear away in order to make people more comfortable to live with this kind of uncertainty," he said on Wednesday.