Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

China's Xi'an imposes temporary, partial lockdown to fight Omicron flare-up
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

China's Xi'an imposes temporary, partial lockdown to fight Omicron flare-up

China's Xi'an imposes temporary, partial lockdown to fight Omicron flare-up

Teachers and students line up for COVID-19 testing at Northwestern Polytechnical University in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China, on Jan 2, 2022. (File photo: Reuters/China Daily)

16 Apr 2022 12:42AM (Updated: 16 Apr 2022 12:42AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING: The north-western Chinese city of Xi'an said on Friday (Apr 15) that it will temporarily impose a partial lockdown to reduce the movement of its 13 million residents, after reporting dozens of COVID-19 infections this month, as China fights a record wave of cases.

Since March, mainland China has been grappling with the worst COVID-19 outbreak since the virus first emerged in the central city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Though the numbers remain moderate by international comparisons, the latest wave has put huge pressure on China's "dynamic-clearance" policy that aims to leave no infections undetected, with tough measures disrupting supply chains and local economies.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said that there should be no let-up in virus control and prevention efforts while China would strive to minimise the policy's impact on the economic and social development.

Xi'an, which locked down its residents in December to fight a Delta variant outbreak, found 43 locally transmitted infections in its current Omicron flare-up.

The city responded with curbs on residents' movement from Saturday through to Tuesday, though it stopped short of imposing a full lockdown.

Residents should largely keep their movements within residential compounds, while companies should operate normally but are encouraged to have employees working remotely or living at their workplace, the local government said in a statement.

Between Apr 16 and Apr 19, the city will also suspend dining at restaurants and operations at various entertainment and cultural venues, as well as some face-to-face school sessions. Taxis and cars operating on ride-hailing platforms will also not be allowed to leave the city, according to the statement.

Related:

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/kg

Related Topics

COVID-19 Omicron China

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us