South Korea eases coronavirus gathering curbs before switch to 'living with COVID-19'

SEOUL: South Korea said on Friday (Oct 15) it would lift stringent anti-coronavirus curbs on social gatherings next week, as the country prepares to switch to a "living with COVID-19" strategy amid rising vaccination levels.

A new panel established this week is drawing up a plan for a gradual return to normalcy in the long term, eventually lifting sweeping restrictions and reopening the economy in November on the expectation that 80 per cent of the adult population will be fully vaccinated.

From Monday, the government will allow gatherings of up to four unvaccinated people, and ease operating-hour restrictions imposed on venues like restaurants, cafes and cinemas, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum told a COVID-19 response meeting.

In the Seoul area, gatherings of up to eight people will be allowed if a group includes four fully vaccinated people, and in other regions, up to 10 people will be allowed to gather.

South Korea never imposed a full lockdown, but has been under its tightest possible social distancing curbs, including a cap on gatherings of more than two people after 6pm since July when the fourth wave of infections started.