Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

COVID-19: Former French Health Minister Buzyn placed under formal investigation
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

COVID-19: Former French Health Minister Buzyn placed under formal investigation

COVID-19: Former French Health Minister Buzyn placed under formal investigation

FILE PHOTO: Paris mayoral candidate Agnes Buzyn delivers a speech after the forecasts for the results of the municipal elections at her campaign headquarters in Paris, France, March 15, 2020. Julien De Rosa/Pool via REUTERS

11 Sep 2021 01:12AM (Updated: 11 Sep 2021 01:12AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS: Former French Health Minister Agnes Buzyn has been put under formal investigation over her handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, reported BFM TV and Agence France Presse on Friday (Sep 10).

The development marks one of first cases worldwide where a leading public sector official has been held legally accountable for the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Buzyn, health minister from May 2017 to February 2020, had to step down at the start of the pandemic under pressure from President Emmanuel Macron to replace Benjamin Griveaux, the LREM party candidate for Mayor of Paris who was forced to withdraw after a sex-tape scandal.

She lost her bid for the Paris city hall and ended up being appointed in January to the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva, in charge of monitoring multilateral issues.

 

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us