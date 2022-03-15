Former Hong Kong adviser condemns Carrie Lam over deadly COVID-19 storm

HONG KONG: A former top government adviser condemned Hong Kong's leader on Tuesday (Mar 15), calling for her to "resign in shame" over a deadly COVID-19 wave that has clogged the city's healthcare system and sent elderly deaths soaring.

Former government adviser Wong Chack-kie joins a chorus of pro-Beijing loyalists in criticising chief executive Carrie Lam at a politically sensitive juncture for the city with a new leader to be selected by Jul 1.

Key Chinese officials - including President Xi Jinping - are also expected to be in town by that date for the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's handover from Britain to China.

But with more than 740,000 cases and 4,300 deaths in under three months - mostly inside Hong Kong's care homes - Lam's administration has been rebuked for its low vaccination rates and unclear messaging around potential lockdown and testing measures.

"If a leader is of any virtue, he or she should resign in shame after seeing so many elderly people die of policy faults," Wong wrote in an opinion piece published on Tuesday in the Ming Pao newspaper, calling the crisis a "man-made calamity".

"After the situation got out of hand, all the officials knew was to shirk the responsibilities by repeatedly emphasising that the outbreak had overwhelmed the government's capacity," the former top adviser to Lam's predecessor Leung Chun-ying said.