Hong Kong leader plans to review COVID-19 restrictions

HONG KONG: Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Sunday (Mar 20) she plans to review COVID-19 restrictions on Monday, just days after acknowledging that many financial institutions were "losing patience" with coronavirus policies in the financial hub.

The city has some of the most stringent COVID-19 rules in the world, with a ban on flights from nine countries including Australia and Britain, and hotel quarantine of up to two weeks for incoming travellers.

Hong Kong has also imposed a ban on gatherings of more than two people, while most public venues are closed, including beaches and playgrounds, face masks are compulsory and there is no face-to-face learning for students.

On Saturday, authorities reported a three-week low of 16,597 new COVID-19 cases, down from more than 20,000 a day earlier.