Hong Kong dismisses business pushback over 'zero-COVID' strategy

HONG KONG: Hong Kong's leader doubled down on her "zero-COVID" strategy on Tuesday (Aug 31), brushing off growing pushback from the business community over the city's indefinite international isolation.

The European Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong wrote a rare open letter to chief executive Carrie Lam earlier this month warning that the finance hub's business reputation was at risk and residents were "indefinitely trapped".

But Lam said that there are no plans to change course, reinforcing concerns that there is no current end in sight to travel restrictions.

"Now, the most important defence is to prevent importation of cases as far as possible," Lam told reporters.

She also said that normalising transit with the Chinese mainland would be prioritised over global travel, even as chief regional rival Singapore prepares to live with the coronavirus and open up to the world.

"The more you relax on the overseas arrivals, the less you will have a chance to go into the mainland," she told reporters.

Lam said she believed that most international businesses also favoured reopening mainland China travel first.

"Yes international businesses want to travel, they want to travel to the mainland, they want to travel back to their home countries and all over the world," she said.

"But the most important advantage of Hong Kong is being the gateway into mainland China because that's a huge market."