Hong Kong to drop COVID-19 test requirements for bars, entertainment venues

People in Hong Kong going to bars and nightclubs will no longer need to show a negative rapid antigen test for COVID-19 from Thursday (Dec 22).

Cinemas and performing venues will also be permitted to operate at full capacity, health authorities said on Tuesday.

This latest easing of pandemic precautions in the city comes after its government said earlier this month that it would cut the isolation period for COVID-19 patients and their close contacts.

These individuals will be required to isolate for five days instead of a week.

The requirement for arrivals to Hong Kong to undergo daily rapid antigen tests was similarly reduced from seven to five days. They must, however, still take a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test on their day of arrival and on their third day.

Hong Kong's moves come after Chinese authorities on Dec 7 announced the most sweeping changes to the nation's stringent COVID-19 control measures since the pandemic began three years ago.