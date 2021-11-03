Hong Kong to launch COVID-19 booster campaign from next week

HONG KONG: Hong Kong will roll out booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines from next week, Health Secretary Sophia Chan said on Wednesday (Nov 3), as authorities ramp up efforts to convince Beijing to allow cross-border travel to mainland China.

The vaccination campaign in the global financial hub has lagged behind those in many other developed economies, with about 65 per cent of the eligible population fully vaccinated with shots from either China's Sinovac, or Germany's BioNTech.

About 85 per cent of those older than 80 in the Chinese-ruled city of 7.5 million have not been vaccinated.

The elderly will get priority for the booster shots, along with health workers, cross-border truck drivers and others in categories deemed to be at higher risk of getting the disease.

About 1.86 million people are eligible for the booster, which they can start booking from Nov 5, to receive it as soon as Nov 11.

"The elderly are the most fragile group and we have a responsibility to protect their health," Chan said.