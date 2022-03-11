Hong Kong leader urges vaccinations as COVID-19 infections swamp city

HONG KONG: Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Friday (Mar 11) that the city's vaccination programme would focus on its elderly and children, as authorities battled to reduce a surge of COVID-19 infections and climbing death rates which have ripped through care homes and overwhelmed hospitals.

The global financial hub has reported more than 600,000 COVID-19 infections and more than 3,100 deaths - most of them in the past two weeks.

Hong Kong reported the most deaths per 1 million population globally in the week to Mar 9, according to data publication Our World in Data, most have been unvaccinated senior citizens.

Until this year, the Chinese-controlled hub had an enviable track record of controlling the virus due to stringent measures as part of its "zero COVID" approach, which, like mainland China, seeks to curb all outbreaks as soon as they occur.

However, many residents in the former British colony chose to remain unvaccinated for most of 2021, due to the minimal number of infections and fear of side effects, particularly among the elderly population.

"Over 90 per cent of the deaths were those who had not been fully vaccinated. We need to catch up and vaccinate every Hong Kong citizen," Lam told a daily news briefing on how her government was managing the virus.