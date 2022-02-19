Hong Kong ramps up isolation facility plans as COVID-19 infections climb

HONG KONG: Hong Kong reported 6,063 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday (Feb 19), as the the city's government made more plans for isolation facilities to take some strain off a healthcare system as infections have risen by more than 60 times since the month began.

City leader Carrie Lam said on Saturday the government will build 10,000 isolation units in two new community facilities, with the help of China.

Some 114 Chinese medical personnel arrived in Hong Kong on Saturday - the second batch that has been sent from the mailand.

The first cargo ship carrying three tonnes of "choy sum", or Chinese cabbage, arrived in Hong Kong early on Saturday from Guangzhou, TVB reported, as mainland authorities try to restore vegetable supplies to the city after recent shortages caused by truck drivers testing positive.