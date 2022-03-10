Hong Kong leader plans to reopen city only after controlling latest COVID-19 outbreak

HONG KONG: Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Thursday (Mar 10) it was not the time to lift a ban on flights from nine countries including the United States and Britain, with plans to reopen the city only after the government controls a deepening COVID-19 outbreak.

The global financial hub has some of the most draconian restrictions in place to combat a surge in coronavirus cases that has seen the city suffer the most deaths globally per million people in the week to Mar 7, according to the Our World in Data publication.

Total infections have surged to about 600,000, including more than 2,800 deaths - most in the past two weeks.

The city has had its borders effectively sealed since 2020 with few flights able to land and passengers banned from transitting.

"This is not the time to lift the ban. A lot of people will rush to come back ... there will be infected cases and that will add a lot of pressure to our public hospital system," Lam said.

Her comments come a day after she announced a shift in her government's approach to tackling the coronavirus, devoting more medical resources to elderly people as infections and deaths climb rapidly amongst the city's mainly unvaccinated seniors.