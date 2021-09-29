COVID-19 hospitalisations during Tokyo Olympics higher than initially reported, say organisers

TOKYO: A total of 25 people were hospitalised due to COVID-19 during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, instead of the initially reported five, organisers said on Tuesday (Sep 28) evening.

"The initial five we reported was the figure for overseas residents who were hospitalised," explained Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto at a news conference.

"We released those figures to gauge how much of a burden people from overseas would put on the medical system," he added.

The 25 cases now reported include Japanese residents and overseas visitors released from quarantine who were hospitalised.

"This figure gives a more comprehensive view of the situation," said spokesperson Masa Takaya of the newly released figure.

No reason was given for why the hospitalisation numbers were not released earlier.