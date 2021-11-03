India's first homegrown COVID-19 vaccine wins WHO emergency use listing

BENGALURU: The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday (Nov 3) said it had approved Indian drugmaker Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, paving the way for the homegrown shot to be accepted as a valid vaccine in many poor countries.

The emergency use listing would allow Bharat Biotech to ship the shot known as Covaxin to countries that rely on WHO guidance for their regulatory decisions. It could also help millions of Indians who have received the shot to travel outside the country.

The WHO tweet its technical advisory group had ruled that Covaxin's benefits significantly outweighed the risks and that it met WHO standards for protection against COVID-19.

The advisory group was expected to make a decision on Covaxin last week, but had asked for additional clarifications from Bharat Biotech before conducting a final risk-benefit assessment for the vaccine's global use.