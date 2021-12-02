India detects its first two cases of Omicron COVID-19 variant

BENGALURU: India has detected its first two cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant, both in the southern state of Karnataka, a health ministry official said on Thursday (Dec 2), as the government urged more widespread testing.

"All primary contacts and secondary contacts of both the cases have been traced and are being tested," the health ministry's joint secretary, Lav Agarwal, told a news briefing.

The two patients were displaying mild symptoms, officials said.