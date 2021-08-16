Indonesia animal-lovers help pets left behind by COVID-19

BOGOR: Four-year-old Indonesian pitbull Gledis was home alone for two days without food when a group of volunteers found her.

She is among many pets left behind when their owners tested positive for COVID-19 and were hospitalised or placed in isolation.

With more than 3.7 million confirmed cases and over 100,000 deaths, Indonesia is battling one of the worst coronavirus epidemics in Asia.

The "AD-19 programme" launched last month by rights group Animal Defender helps pets left in limbo while their owners deal with coronavirus infections.

The pets picked up by Animal Defender usually get a checkup before going to an existing animal shelter. The AD-19 programme has in the past month added 40 dogs and four cats to more than 160 guests already at the shelter.