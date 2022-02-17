Indonesia calls for ASEAN travel corridor to be expedited to accelerate regional economic recovery

JAKARTA: Indonesia has said that the implementation of a travel corridor among members of the Association of Southeast Asia Nations (ASEAN) should be expedited to accelerate regional post-pandemic economic recovery.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said on Thursday (Feb 17) that the implementation of the ASEAN Travel Corridor Arrangement Framework (ATCAF) has been slow.

Speaking at a virtual press conference after the ASEAN Foreign Ministers Retreat in Cambodia’s capital Phnom Penh, Mdm Marsudi said that the ATCAF can be implemented through bilateral as well as comprehensive arrangements.

“For this reason, Indonesia encourages the acceleration of the ATCAF implementation, both through bilateral agreements as well as comprehensive openings with strict health protocols,” said Mdm Marsudi.

ASEAN has been discussing the ATCAF since 2020 which would allow people from the region to travel freely amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Indonesia has so far opened Nongsapura in Batam and Lagoi in Bintan to vaccinated travellers from Singapore since late January which enable travellers to these areas without quarantine.

On Wednesday, Singapore announced that vaccinated travel lane (VTL) arrangements via sea from Batam and Bintan in Indonesia would be launched from Feb 25.

Indonesia and Malaysia had also announced back in November that both countries would start a travel corridor but details have yet been confirmed.