Indonesia first to give emergency authorisation for Novavax COVID-19 vaccine

JAKARTA: Biotechnology company Novavax said on Monday (Nov 1) that Indonesia has given the world's first emergency use authorisation for its COVID-19 vaccine, which uses a different technology than currently used shots.

The shot will be sold under the brand name Covovax.

The vaccine does not require the extremely cold storage temperatures that some other vaccines need, which could allow it to play an important role in boosting supplies in poorer countries around the world.

The two-dose Novavax vaccine is made with lab-grown copies of the spike protein that coats the coronavirus - very different from widely used mRNA vaccines such as Pfizer and Moderna that deliver genetic instructions for the body to make its own spike protein.

The emergency authorisation of the vaccine is a “very important step” for Indonesia's COVID-19 vaccination programme, Indonesian epidemiologist Dicky Budiman said.

“This vaccine will be much easier to transport, store and distribute in a place like Indonesia, where we have many islands,” he said.

Budiman said if the rollout of the vaccine is successful, it could lead to its approval and use in other developing nations.