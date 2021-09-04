Data security concerns after leak of Indonesian President Jokowi's COVID-19 vaccine certificate

JAKARTA: Indonesians expressed concerns over the security of their personal medical data on Saturday (Sep 4) after President Joko Widodo's COVID-19 vaccine certificate was leaked and a large test app also appeared compromised.

Indonesia has a weak cyber security record, with poor online literacy and frequent leaks previously.

Widodo's vaccine certificate - which circulated online, showing his censored ID number and vaccination times - was leaked by users who found his data on official vaccine-monitoring app PeduliLindungi, the government said.

"Certain people have accessed the vaccine certificate of Mr Joko Widodo by using a vaccine check feature available in PeduliLindungi," an official statement said on Friday.

Jakarta-based Ageng Wibowo, 39, said that the leak made him nervous and called for tougher cyber security laws.

"If a president can have his data leaked what about me who is just a regular person?"

However, Communication and Information Ministry officials deflected blame and said that Widodo's data was accessed via the General Commission of Elections website.

Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said that authorities have blocked access to public officials' data following the breach.

Officials added that they were working to improve PeduliLindungi users' data security.