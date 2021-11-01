Indonesia authorises Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 6-11

JAKARTA: Indonesia has approved the Sinovac Biotech COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 6-11, its food and drug agency said on Monday (Nov 1), following the US Food and Drug Administration's approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for younger kids.

Until Monday, Indonesia had cleared the Chinese-made Sinovac vaccine only for people aged 12 and above, of which it has the most amount in its arsenal with over 200 million doses.

Penny K Lukito, chief of the agency (BPOM), told a news conference that the approval was "pleasant news. We're sure that children's vaccination is an urgent thing, especially now that ... in-person learning has started."

The approval comes as Indonesia is two months into its trial of in-person learning. Health minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said that COVID-19 cases found in schools during this period "are relatively low."