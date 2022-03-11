Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Japan considers offering fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot: Report
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Japan considers offering fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot: Report

Japan considers offering fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot: Report

A local resident receives a booster shot of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination center operated by Japanese Self-Defense Force, in Tokyo, Japan, Jan 31, 2022. (File photo: Eugene Hoshiko/Pool via REUTERS)

11 Mar 2022 12:54PM (Updated: 11 Mar 2022 12:54PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO: Japan is considering offering a fourth coronavirus vaccine shot later this year, a newspaper reported on Friday (Mar 11), while a government spokesman said a decision would be made based on the severity of the pandemic.

The Yomiuri daily said if a decision was made to give a fourth shot they would likely be vaccines supplied by Pfizer and Moderna, and they could be offered this summer.

Israel's health ministry said in January a fourth vaccine dose, or a second booster, for people over 60 made them three times more resistant to serious illness and twice as resistant to infection.

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, asked about the Yomiuri report, told reporters the government would have to consider the pandemic situation both at home and abroad.

Related:

February was Japan's deadliest month of the two-year pandemic as the Omicron variant swept through the country while many among the vulnerable elderly population had yet to receive a booster.

The booster campaign has finally gained steam, reaching 1 million shots on some days and covering about 28 per cent of the population. Health experts warn that new variants could emerge, leading to another wave of infections.

Japan has arranged to buy 93 million Moderna doses and 130 million Pfizer shots this year.

In addition, the government contracted to buy 150 million doses of the Novavax Inc vaccine, which is now under regulatory review and would be made domestically by Takeda Pharmaceutical Co.

Japan's Shionogi & Co Ltd is also developing a vaccine candidate, releasing interim results this month showing it was comparable to Pfizer's shot in effectiveness as a booster.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/ic

Related Topics

COVID-19 Japan

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us