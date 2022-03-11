Japan considers offering fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot: Report

TOKYO: Japan is considering offering a fourth coronavirus vaccine shot later this year, a newspaper reported on Friday (Mar 11), while a government spokesman said a decision would be made based on the severity of the pandemic.

The Yomiuri daily said if a decision was made to give a fourth shot they would likely be vaccines supplied by Pfizer and Moderna, and they could be offered this summer.

Israel's health ministry said in January a fourth vaccine dose, or a second booster, for people over 60 made them three times more resistant to serious illness and twice as resistant to infection.

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, asked about the Yomiuri report, told reporters the government would have to consider the pandemic situation both at home and abroad.