Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Japan's Kyoto, Fukuoka prefectures find new Omicron COVID-19 cases
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Japan's Kyoto, Fukuoka prefectures find new Omicron COVID-19 cases

Japan's Kyoto, Fukuoka prefectures find new Omicron COVID-19 cases

Commuters wearing protective face masks are seen in Fukuoka, southern Japan, on May 15, 2020. (File photo: Reuters/Kyodo)

25 Dec 2021 07:20PM (Updated: 25 Dec 2021 07:20PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO: Japan's Kyoto and Fukuoka prefectures detected new infections involving the Omicron coronavirus variant, including cases of possible community transmission, a government representative and local media said on Saturday (Dec 25).

Kyoto prefecture in western Japan found four new infections of the Omicron coronavirus variant, including three cases of suspected community transmission as their infection routes were unclear, the Kyodo news agency reported.

South-western Fukuoka prefecture confirmed one Omicron case that was a possible community transmission, its governor Seitaro Hattori told a news conference.

Related:

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/kg

Related Topics

COVID-19 Omicron Japan

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us