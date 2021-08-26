Japan stops use of 1.63 million Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses over contamination

TOKYO: Japan will halt the use of 1.63 million doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine after reports of contamination in several lots, drugmaker Takeda and the health ministry said Thursday (Aug 26).

Takeda, which is in charge of sales and distribution of the Moderna shot in Japan, said it had "received reports from several vaccination centres that foreign substances have been found inside unopened vials from specific lots".

"Upon consultation with the health ministry, we have decided to suspend the use of the vaccine from the lot from Aug 26," it added.

The firm said it had informed Moderna and "requested an urgent investigation".

Moderna did not immediately respond to a request for comment.