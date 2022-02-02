Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Tokyo's daily COVID-19 infections exceed 20,000 for first time
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Tokyo's daily COVID-19 infections exceed 20,000 for first time

Tokyo's daily COVID-19 infections exceed 20,000 for first time

Passersby wearing protective face masks walk past in front of an electric screen displaying notice about COVID-19 safety measures, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Tokyo, Japan, February 1, 2022. REUTERS/Issei Kato

02 Feb 2022 04:46PM (Updated: 02 Feb 2022 05:27PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO: Tokyo's new COVID-19 cases exceeded 20,000 for the first time on Wednesday (Feb 2), dimming hopes that an Omicron-fueled wave of infections is peaking out in Japan.

Nationwide cases reached a record 91,760, while 18 prefectures recorded all-time highs, according to a tally by online news service JX Press.

Tokyo reported 21,576 new cases, exceeding the previous record of 17,631 in Japan's capital on Friday.

The closely watched usage rate of hospital beds reserved for COVID-19 patients edged up to 51.4 per cent. Officials previously said that a state of emergency would be needed if the rate reached 50 per cent, but now say the decision will depend on the number of serious cases and other factors.

The capital and most of Japan are now under curbs to contain spread of the virus.

The western prefecture of Osaka reported 11,171 new infections, down from a record 11,881 on Tuesday.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Wednesday the government is not planning to declare a state of emergency but remains vigilant.

Related:

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/vc/zl

Related Topics

Tokyo Japan COVID-19

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us