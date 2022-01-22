Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Tokyo daily COVID-19 cases hit record for 4th straight day
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Tokyo daily COVID-19 cases hit record for 4th straight day

Tokyo daily COVID-19 cases hit record for 4th straight day

People wearing protective face masks walk on a pedestrian crossing in Tokyo, Japan on Jan 19, 2022. (Photo: Reuters/Issei Kato)

22 Jan 2022 04:46PM (Updated: 22 Jan 2022 04:46PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO: Tokyo recorded its highest number of daily COVID-19 infections for the fourth consecutive day on Saturday (Jan 22) as the Omicron variant continued to spread rapidly.

The capital city had 11,227 new coronavirus cases, the local government said, a day after reinstatement of curbs on mobility and business activity that are set to run until Feb 13.

The case count jumped nearly 2.5 times from 4,561 lodged a week before and was higher than 9,699 confirmed cases on Friday.

Three people died of COVID-19 and 12 patients were in serious condition on Saturday, the Tokyo government also said.

The occupancy rate of hospital beds for coronavirus patients in Tokyo rose to 34.3 per cent. A rise to 50 per cent would warrant a state of emergency with more severe restrictions, local officials have said.

Osaka prefecture announced it had 7,375 infections on Saturday, hitting a record for a second straight day. 

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/zl

Related Topics

COVID-19 Tokyo Japan Omicron

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us