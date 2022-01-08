Logo
Tokyo's daily COVID-19 cases rise to most since Sep 11
Passengers wearing protective face masks walk next to lingering snow on the street, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, in Tokyo, Japan on Jan 7, 2022. (Photo: Reuters/Issei Kato)

08 Jan 2022 04:48PM (Updated: 08 Jan 2022 04:48PM)
TOKYO: New daily COVID-19 cases in the Japanese capital Tokyo rose to 1,224 on Saturday (Jan 8), the Tokyo government said, the highest since Sep 11.

COVID-19 is surging in Japan, and the country is stepping up restrictions in three regions that host US military bases, which some officials say have helped fuel the spike.

The measures, which may include shortening the operating hours of restaurants and bars, are due to take effect on Sunday.

Nationally, Kyodo news agency said new cases were likely to be around 7,000, with areas such as Okinawa and Hiroshima - both set to go under the new restrictions on Sunday - posting their highest caseloads ever.

Source: Reuters/zl

