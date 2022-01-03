Logo
Tokyo's daily COVID-19 cases hit 103, highest since Oct 8
Tokyo's daily COVID-19 cases hit 103, highest since Oct 8

Visitors wearing protective face masks walk under decorations for the New Year at Nakamise street leading to Senso-ji temple at Asakusa district, a popular sightseeing spot in Tokyo, Japan, Dec 24, 2021. (File photo: REUTERS/Issei Kato)

03 Jan 2022 05:26PM (Updated: 03 Jan 2022 05:45PM)
TOKYO: Daily coronavirus infections in Tokyo hit the highest since Oct 8 at 103 cases on Monday (Jan 3), the Tokyo government said as more cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 come to light.

There have been fears of a rebound in coronavirus cases as highways and airports filled with travelers during the New Year's holidays.

The number of new cases in Tokyo has been on the rise since the end of last month and Monday's figure is up from 84 the previous day.

The number of new daily infections in Okinawa, which hosts popular beach resorts, reached 130 on Monday, the highest since Sep 25, public broadcaster NHK reported.
 

Source: Reuters/ic

