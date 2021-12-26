Married couple in Johor test positive for Omicron COVID-19 variant after returning from Umrah

JOHOR BAHRU: A married couple in Johor who recently returned from performing the Umrah pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia have tested positive for the Omicron COVID-19 variant, said the state government on Sunday (Dec 26).

The pair had left Malaysia for Saudi Arabia on Dec 4 and returned on Dec 16 via Kuala Lumpur International Airport, said Johor Health and Environment Committee chairman R Vidyananthan.

"They did their arrival (polymerase chain reaction) test at the arrival hall and their result on Dec 18 showed that they had tested positive for COVID-19," said Mr Vidyanathan.

"The couple’s PCR results were also sent to the Institute of Medical Research where a genome sequencing process confirmed that it was the Omicron variant."

He added that the couple were presently isolating at home. Their close contacts have also been identified and instructed to isolate at home and monitor their health.