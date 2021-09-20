Laos locks down capital as COVID-19 cases hit record high

BANGKOK: Laos has locked down its capital Vientiane and barred travel between COVID-19-hit provinces, as cases soared to a record high.

The communist country appeared to have escaped the brunt of the pandemic in 2020, and by March this year had reported fewer than 60 cases - though the low number was due in part to limited testing.

But a surge since mid-April has seen its caseload steadily increase, and on Saturday the country reported 467 new cases of community infection, its highest ever single-day tally.

The mayor of Vientiane, where the bulk of the cases were detected, declared a strict lockdown on Sunday for two weeks, ordering residents to stay in their homes unless obtaining food or medicine, or making their way to a hospital.

Travel between seven other hard-hit provinces is banned, while entry into Vientiane requires a quarantine of 14 days.

All public gatherings - even religious ceremonies - are also banned, as are activities including outdoor exercise and selling street food, according to state-run media KPL.