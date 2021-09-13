Borneo orangutans get COVID-19 swabs

KUALA LUMPUR: Dozens of critically endangered orangutans in Malaysia have been tested for COVID-19, with vets in protective suits undertaking the tricky task of giving the apes nasal swabs.

The antigen tests on 30 of the red-haired creatures in Sabah state on Borneo island were conducted last Tuesday (Sep 7), and all came back negative, wildlife officials said.

They were the first coronavirus tests on orangutans in the country, and were ordered after staff at a rehabilitation centre and wildlife park became infected.