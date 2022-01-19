Malaysia relaxes Chinese New Year COVID-19 rules, permits larger reunion dinners and house visits

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia on Wednesday (Jan 19) announced more relaxed COVID-19 guidelines for the upcoming Chinese New Year celebrations, including allowing family reunion dinners and house-to-house visits.

Unlike last year, when reunion dinners were limited to only 15 family members living within a 10km radius, no limit was specified for this year's reunion festivities scheduled to take place on Jan 31.

National Unity Minister Halimah Mohamed Sadique said Chinese New Year open houses, however, were not allowed.

Chinese New Year receptions will be permitted, but are limited to invited guests and only within 50 per cent of the venue's capacity.

Receptions organised by companies or associations must be held in a hall or a restaurant, she said during a press conference. These receptions also cannot be held in the open or over a long period of time, like open houses.

Halimah added that prayers at temples would also be allowed on Feb 1 and Feb 2, subject to full compliance with the pandemic special operating procedures (SOPs) under Phase 4 of the National Recovery Plan.