Malaysia eases COVID-19 restrictions, more economic sectors allowed to reopen

PUTRAJAYA: More businesses in Malaysia will be permitted to resume operations from Monday (Aug 16) as the country moves to ease COVID-19 restrictions in the economic sector.

The loosened curbs follow "early positive signs" that the national immunisation programme was bearing fruit, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said in a statement released on his Facebook page on Sunday morning.

He noted that the admission rate of COVID-19 patients to hospitals across all age groups has begun to decline in the Klang Valley and in several other areas.

Mr Muhyiddin said data showed a decrease in the number of cases requiring hospital support in areas where more than 40 per cent of the adult population was fully vaccinated.

He also said the situation at hospital emergency departments in the Klang Valley has "improved", with the number of patients in the emergency wards reducing from 909 in Jul 31 to 239 patients as of Aug 13.

Given these improvements and taking into account the risk assessment data, Mr Muhyiddin said the government has decided to allow more businesses to ease restrictions in the economic sector from Monday.